Gov. Ivey issues statewide ‘No Burn Order’ Published 12:16 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

On Nov. 8, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statewide Drought Emergency Declaration, often referred to as a “No Burn Order.”

The No Burn Order is effective Nov. 9, at 8 a.m. and prohibits all outdoor burning in Alabama.

“Alabama is currently experiencing extremely dry conditions, which great increases the potential for dangerous wildfire activity,” Ivey said. “State Forester Rick Oates and his team have been working around-the-clock to keep our forests safe and fires contained, and I commend them for their efforts to protect Alabamians, our homes and our wildlife. This declaration is meant to prevent unnecessary burning, reducing the chances of avoidable fires. I urge Alabamians to heed this warning.”

A statewide Fire Alert was initially issued on Oct. 24 and since that time, the Alabama Forestry Commission has responded to 352 wildfires that have burned more than 3,000 acres across the state.

“These burning restrictions are a necessary result of the ongoing lack of precipitation and high probability of fuel ignition,” said State Forester Rick Oates. “During the last month, we’ve seen an increase not only in the number of wildfires, but also in the size of those fires. With this prolonged drought, conditions are such that any outdoor fire can rapidly spread out of control, taking longer – and more firefighting resources – to contain and ultimately control. Even though we are predicted to get a small amount of rain this weekend, it will not be enough to lessen the wildfire danger.”

The Drought Emergency Declaration, or “No Burn Order,” will remain in effect until it’s rescinded by the State Forester, at which time conditions will have changed sufficiently to reduce the occurrence and frequency of wildfires. To report persons burning in violation of this law, resident are asked to contact local law enforcement.