TB&T Athletes of the Week (10/13-10/19)

MALE

Jywon Boyd

Charles Henderson High School

Boyd had a big day on offense for the Trojans in their region in over Eufaula, rushing for 80 yards and a touchdown on seven carries along with catching four passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns.

FEMALE

Emma Baker

Pike Liberal Arts School

Baker led Pike Lib with 18 kills, seven blocks and three aces as the Lady Patriots won the Area Tournament for the second straight season.