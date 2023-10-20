TB&T Athletes of the Week (10/13-10/19)
Published 1:45 pm Friday, October 20, 2023
MALE
Jywon Boyd
Charles Henderson High School
Boyd had a big day on offense for the Trojans in their region in over Eufaula, rushing for 80 yards and a touchdown on seven carries along with catching four passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns.
FEMALE
Emma Baker
Pike Liberal Arts School
Baker led Pike Lib with 18 kills, seven blocks and three aces as the Lady Patriots won the Area Tournament for the second straight season.