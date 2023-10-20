October recognized by Alpha Delta Kappa Published 7:51 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Alpha Delta Kappa, an international society for teachers, was founded in 1947, in Kansas City, Missouri. Founders Agnes Shipman Robertson, Hattie Pompino, Marian Southall and Marie Neal, were instrumental in establishing a sorority to give recognition to outstanding women educators.

Their goals were to promote high standards of education and, thereby, strengthen the status and advancement of the teaching profession, build a fraternal fellowship among women, which would add to their effectiveness in the promotion of excellence in education and give recognition to outstanding women educators. They also set out to promote education a chairitable project and activities, sponsor scholarships to further and maintain worthy standards in the field of education and cooperate with community program relating to education and charities.

These four women began by establishing one chapter and in just a few years expanded to many. Alpha Delta Kappa now has chapters in all 50 states as well as in seven countries and provinces.

The International Altruistic project are St. Jude’s hospital and Alzheimer Association. Alabama state project is the Sunshine School at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.