October recognized by Alpha Delta Kappa

Published 7:51 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

Photo by Jaine Treadwell Alpha Delta Chapter in Troy was established in 1958. Each year the month of October is designated as Alpha Delta Kappa month. Member pictured with Troy Mayor Jason Reeves as he signs the proclamation are, from left, Laura Hixon, Wanda Corley, Allene Snider, Kaye Jinright, Ruth Qualls and Karen Smith.

Alpha Delta Kappa, an international society for teachers, was founded in  1947, in Kansas City, Missouri.  Founders Agnes Shipman Robertson, Hattie Pompino, Marian Southall and Marie Neal, were instrumental in establishing a sorority to give recognition to outstanding women educators.

Their goals were to promote high standards of education and, thereby, strengthen the status and advancement of the teaching profession, build a fraternal fellowship among women, which would add to their effectiveness in the promotion of excellence in education and give recognition to outstanding women educators. They also set out to promote education a chairitable project and activities, sponsor scholarships to further and maintain worthy standards in the field of education and cooperate with community program relating to education and charities.

These four women began by establishing one chapter and in just a few years expanded to many. Alpha Delta Kappa now has chapters in all 50 states as well as in seven countries and provinces.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The International Altruistic project are St. Jude’s hospital and Alzheimer Association. Alabama state project is the Sunshine School at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.

More Z-News - Main story

Ground broken for Home2 Suites in Troy

Johnson Labs named Small Manufacturer Of The Year

Pike Lib captures Area 5 Crown

Troy University role change leads to more doctoral programs

Print Article

  • Polls

    Who will win the National Championship?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events