Troy Women’s Basketball picked to finish second in SBC Published 11:09 am Monday, October 16, 2023

The Sun Belt Conference announced its preseason rankings on Monday, along with announcing the Preseason All-Sun Belt Team with a trio of Trojans making the team.

Troy’s Makayia Hallmon, Ja’Mia Hollings and Tai’Sheka Porchia – who all earned All-Sun Belt last season –made the Preseason All-Sun Belt team, while Troy was picked to finish in second place in the conference.

Hallmon averaged 15 points, 2.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game last season, while Porchia averaged 12.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and one steal per game. Hollings averaged 12.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, one assist and 1.2 steals per game. She also blocked 22 shots last season.

“Considering that there are 14 teams in the Sun Belt, and only 15 players get the preseason all-conference nod, it is remarkable for any one team to get three players on it,” Troy Coach Chanda Rigby said. “There are so many really good players in our league this year. What an honor to have three players from Troy occupy this list.”

Additionally, Troy was picked to finish second in the league behind James Madison and also earned three first place votes. Rounding out the SBC rankings behind JMU and Troy is Southern Miss, Old Dominion, Georgia Southern, Louisiana, Texas State, Arkansas State, Marshall, Coastal Carolina, ULM, Appalachian State and Georgia State.

The Troy women will get the 2023-2024 season started on Nov. 6 at home against West Alabama in an exhibition game at 6 p.m. The regular season starts at home against Ball State on Nov. 11 at 3:30 p.m.