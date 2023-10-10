Experience the pioneer way of life at Pioneer Days Friday and Saturday Published 7:08 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

There’s no better place to learn about Pike County history than at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama.

And, there’s no better time than this weekend when the museum hosts Pioneer Days from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is $12 with museum members and children under five, free.

The museum grounds will come alive with craftsmen demonstrating rope making, woodworking, spinning, jewelry making Dutch oven cooking and that’s just the beginning, said Barbara Tatom, museum director.

Throughout the day, the cook will be in the Demonstration Cabin cooking on the wood stove while telling stories of how the cabin was the hearth of home during Pioneer Days, Tatom said.

“Guests will get a real taste of pioneer life with bread baked in the wood stove,” “Tatom said. “It is interesting to see craftsmen at work in just same way as the pioneers who came to Pike County and throughout Alabama.”

Pioneer Days activities will include hands-on activities, including making corn shuck dolls and quilting a square, as well as demonstrations and re-enactments and music.

Lenny Trawick, local musician, songwriter and singer, will provide musical entertainment from 1 until 4 p.m. each day.

Visitors are encouraged to visit the old country store and the log church, where the storekeeper and the circuit rider will have stories to tell about their slices of pioneer life.

“Native Americans, soldiers and a camp doctor will be on the grounds and will keep visitors well-entertained and informed,” Tatom said. “A very popular place for youngsters will be the Little Red Schoolhouse. The school marm will teach her visiting students as they were taught many years ago with lessons written on chalk tablets. The students will also go outside for playtime and learn games that children played and enjoyed long ago.”

Food and ice cold treats will be available on the grounds. Tatom invites everyone who has an interest in and an appreciation for Pike’s pioneers to come to Pioneer Days at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama on Friday and Saturday. It will be a time long remembered.