Troy soccer wins third straight Published 12:36 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

The Troy Trojans (4-1) soccer team earned a 2-0 win over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-3) in the 2023 home opener on Thursday.

Troy’s 4-1 start to the season is the best record through five games for Troy since 2016. Against Alabama A&M, Troy’s Delaney Wells earned two goals in the win, one coming at the 47:00 mark and the other coming at the 78:00 mark.

Along with Delaney’s two goals, Gabrielle Chartier earned an assist for the Trojans. Rubie Kelley earned her third straight win at goal keeper and tallied two saves with no goals allowed. It was also her third straight shutout.

“Feels good. Tough game; a difficult team to break down but that was the game plan,” Troy Coach Stuart Gore said. “We adjusted to a few things at halftime. Wells scored an absolute banger. What happens is the goal comes in the second half and they have to come out and then we just sit back. We do exercises called second-phase ball.”

Troy will look to keep the winning streak going at home on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. against Alabama State.