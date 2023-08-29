Where to Watch: This Week in College & High School Football Published 9:24 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023

There will be plenty of high school and college football to consume for football fans in the Pike County area this week.

Over on C-Spire, CS2, the weekly Coaches Show with Neal Armstrong begins as Armstrong visits with coaches from Charles Henderson, Luverne, Pike Liberal Arts, Goshen, Pike County, Dale County, Carroll and Highland Home beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Then, on Thursday, the Charles Henderson vs. Mary G. Montgomery game will air live on C-Spire along with streaming live at https://www.facebook.com/CS2TV and at https://www.youtube.com/@CSpireChannel2.

On Friday, the Pike County vs. Straughn game will also air live on C-Spire and stream on Facebook and Youtube. The Ariton vs. Highland Home game will be recorded and will air this weekend, as well.

In the world of college football, the Troy Trojans will kickoff the 2023 season against Stephen F. Austin at 6 p.m. on Sept. 2 in a game that will stream live on ESPN+.

The college football week starts before that, however, as a full slate of games will air nationally on both Thursday and Friday. Central Florida vs. Kent State will air at 6 p.m. on FS1, while ESPN will broadcast No. 14 Utah vs. Florida on ESPN at 7 p.m. On Friday, FS1 will broadcast Michigan State vs. Central Michigan at 6 p.m. and Georgia Tech vs. Louisville will air on ESPN at 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday, FS1 will kickoff the day at 11 a.m. with No. 25 Iowa vs. Utah State, while No. 12 Tennessee matches up with Virginia at 11 a.m. on ABC. Auburn hosts UMass at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN, while No. 4 Alabama plays Middle Tennessee at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network. No. 7 Penn State hosts West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. on NBC, while UCLA vs. Coastal Carolina caps off the night at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Sunday and Monday will also see college football action. No. 8 Florida State plays No. 5 LSU at 6:30 p.m. on ABC on Sept. 3 and Duke plays No. 9 Clemson at 7 p.m. on ESPN on Sept. 4.