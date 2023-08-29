Dr. John Ed Mathison to Speak at Park Memorial Published 7:22 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

On Sunday, September 17, 2023, Dr. John Ed Mathison will be the guest speaker at Park Memorial Methodist Church at the 8:30 a.m. and the 11:00 a.m. services. Dr. Mathison will kick off the fall church-wide bible study entitled “Transformed Living,” based on his book Treasures of the Transformed Life.

Dr. Mathison served as senior pastor at Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church in Montgomery, Alabama for 36 years. He attended Huntingdon College for his undergraduate studies and holds a master’s degree from Princeton University. He earned his Doctor of Ministry degree from Candler School of Theology. The author of 11 books, Dr. Mathison has been named National Clergyman of the Year by the Religious Heritage of America, and holds honorary doctorate degrees from Asbury Seminary, Huntingdon College and Birmingham Southern College.

“John Ed is a gifted and well-known speaker throughout central Alabama, and we are excited that he will be with us to help begin our spiritual growth campaign,” said Brian Dovey, pastor of Park Memorial Methodist Church. “We invite not only our members to attend our services on September 17, but also anyone who would like to hear Dr. Mathison and then attend one of our groups for further study.”

Treasures of the Transformed Life will be the primary source for the upcoming study and will include daily readings. Through the study, you will learn how to live a more fulfilled, rich, meaningful, and joyful life. Small group meeting days and times are varied, and it costs nothing to attend.

“We hope that you will come out to our 8:30 a.m. service or our 11:00 a.m. service and hear John Ed, and then join us for a campaign kickoff luncheon immediately following the 11:00 a.m. service. We would love to have you be a part of one of our groups for a more in-depth study of Transformed Living,” said Dovey. For more information, contact the church office at (334) 566-3881.