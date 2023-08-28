Troy Soccer shuts out Queens of Charlotte Published 8:45 am Monday, August 28, 2023

The Troy Trojans (3-1) picked up their second straight soccer win on Sunday, Aug. 27, with a 1-0 win over the Queens of Charlotte in Mobile.

The game was moved up to 10 a.m. from its original noon start time due to excessive heat in Mobile. While Troy earned eight total shots in the first 45 minutes, the Trojans were unable to find the net during that stretch. Still, Troy finished the game with possession of the ball for 51 percent of the game and earning five shots on goal in 12 total shots.

At the 32-minute mark of the contest, Troy’s Hallie Field scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Gabrielle Chartier.

That lone goal was all Troy would need as goalie Rubie Kelley earned four saves and gave up no points in 90 minutes of action in the net. In three total appearances this season, Kelley has given up three goals and tallied 12 saves. She’s now earned back-to-back shutouts, as well.

“Today was dealing with adversity. The game time change and extreme heat,” Troy Coach Stuart Gore said. “First half, I thought we dominated the game and got the goal we deserved. Second half, we started brightly and created opportunities with (Charley White) hitting the post. Then we faded and let (Queens of Charlotte) into the game. But credit to our team, they grinded it out.”

Troy’s nine goals in the first four games is the Trojans’ best offensive start to the season since 2016. After four straight contests on the road to start the season, Troy finally heads home this week for the regular season home opener against Alabama A&M on Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. The Trojans then host Alabama State on Sept. 3 at 1 p.m.