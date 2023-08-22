Professional cowboys to ‘rodeo!’ Published 7:12 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

The Pike County Cattlemen’s 31st Annual Professional Cowboy Association Rodeo is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights at Cattleman Park. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Pike County Cattleman Mark Graham said the Pike County Cattlemen’s 31st Professional Cowboy Association Rodeo is shaping up to be one of the biggest and best.

“The rodeo will feature all main rodeo events both Friday and Saturday nights with professional cowboys and cowgirls in the arena,” Graham said. “Saturday night is always a special night at the rodeo for families. In addition to top cowboys and cowgirls challenging in all events at the 7:30 p.m. rodeo, gates will open at 4 p.m. for the 5 p.m. the Western Festival for kids. The Western Festival will feature a variety of activities for young cowboys and cowgirls including pop gun shootin’, steer ropin’, cow milkin’ and the kids’ bull riding event… mutton bustin’!!!”

Each night, rodeo fans, will also have an opportunity to mount the mechanical bull with hopes of an eight-second championship ride.

Vendors will have western wear, hats and other western items and other items for sale.

The Cattlemen and Cattlewomen’s kitchen will be open throughout the rodeo with the Cattlemen’s famous “Rodeo burgers” for starters.

Tickets for the Pike County Cattlemen’s PCA Rodeo are $12 in advance and $15 at the gate, children 12 and under are admitted free with a paying adult. Advance tickets are on sale at Troy Bank & Trust Main Branch, Don Walker’s Western Wear, Banks Buy Rite and Piggly Wiggly Brundidge.