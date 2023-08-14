Local artists pack JCA at reception Published 5:59 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

There’s no place like home.

And, there are no folks like homefolks.

That’s just how it was for the opening reception for Troy artists’ Ruth Walker and Frank Thompson at the Johnson Center for the Arts Thursday night.

Walker’s exhibition is titled “Inspired by God’s Gifts” and Thompson’s, “By the Knife.”

Both were given high praise by those who viewed the artwork prior to the opening reception.

Andrea Pack, JCA director, said the opening reception was a huge success thanks to the artists’ inviting their friends, families and work associates to the reception that also featured talks by the artists. Each explained his or her passion for the arts and the process for their individual styles of painting.

“This reception was very special because a lot of people were there to support the artists and to visit with each other,” Pack said. “It was fun to hear how people knew the artists and what pieces they loved. Many paintings were sold, stories were told, and a great time was had by all.”

For the artists and those in attendance, the opening reception could have easily been a combination reception and family reunion.

Both, Walker and Thompson said they were excited to have so many friends and relatives come to see their work and to enjoy being together.

“Nobody was in a hurry,” Thompson said.

Walker agreed “and it was such a fun time of being together

Both artists thanked the JCA and its staff for hosting the reception and, of course, the exhibitions.

Pack invites the Pike County community to visit the JCA and enjoy the amazing artwork created by two local artists.

“Inspired by God’s Gifts” and “By the Knife” may be viewed through September 29.

The Johnson Center’s regular hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.