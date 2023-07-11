Belles World Series Bound

Published 8:03 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

By Staff Reports

 

Contributed Photo

The Troy 13, 14 and 15 Belles won the state tournament and will travel to Alexandria, La., July 28 for the World Series. Members of the team are (front row, from left) Lakayla Sellers, Hagen Sessions, Reece Garrett, Alissa Barron, Julianne Mayer, Beth Dixon, (middle row, from left) Calleigh Compton, Camille Lewis, Janazia Cantlow, Aubrey Bassett, Gracie Smith, Clara Chandler, (back row, from left) assistant coach Michael Meyer, head coach Terry Garrett and assistant coach Clay Barron.

