Zion Chapel announces 2023 volleyball schedule Published 9:01 am Friday, July 7, 2023

As the 2023 volleyball season closes in, the Zion Chapel Lady Rebels are heading into year two under head coach Chelbie Mobley.

Zion Chapel will open the 2023 season at home against Elba on Aug. 24. The Lady Rebels will then travel to Mobley’s alma mater, Kinston, to compete in the Kinston Set-Off Tournament on Aug. 26. Zion Chapel hosts Kinston on Aug. 28 and travels to Elba on Aug. 29 before closing out the first month on the road at Red Level on Aug. 31.

The Lady Rebs head over to Troy on Sept. 2 to compete in the Charles Henderson Volleyball Tournament and then host Ariton at home on Sept. 5. Next, ZCHS hits the road for two straight away matches at Class 2A, Area 5 foe Luverne on Sept. 7 and Kinston on Sept. 11.

Zion Chapel hosts a three-match home stand as the Lady Rebels hosts matches against area foe Highland Home on Sept. 12, New Brockton on Sept. 14 and area opponent Luverne on Sept. 18. Next, Zion Chapel travels to Pike County for back-to-back area matches against Goshen on Sept. 19 and Pike Liberal Arts on Sept. 21.

The Lady Rebels are again on the road at New Brockton on Sept. 26 before hosting an area match against Pike Lib on Sept. 28 and Samson on Oct. 2. After a road area contest against Highland Home on Oct. 3, the Lady Rels host Goshen for Senior Night on Oct. 5 in the regular season area finale. Zion Chapel travels to Samson on Oct. 9 and closes out the regular season with a tri-match at home against Ariton and Carroll on Oct. 12.