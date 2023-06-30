Troy lands commitment from JUCO safety

Published 9:09 am Friday, June 30, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

ECCC defensive back Kris Robinson committed to Troy this week.

On Thursday, East Central Community College defensive back Kris Robinson announced his commitment to Troy University via social media.

Robinson is a Jackson, Miss., native that’s a 6-foot-1-inch, 185-pound safety who played high school football at Jackson Academy. Robinson recorded 67 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, 12 pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery as a senior in high school.

As a freshman at ECCC last season, Robinson played in eight games and earned 34 tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss, one interception and three pass breakups.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Robinson is heading into his sophomore season at ECCC and will be a part of the 2024 Signing Class. Troy’s 2024 recruiting class now features Robinson, Montgomery quarterback Caleb McCreary, Tuskegee athlete Elijah Hall, Saraland linebacker Jamison Curtis and Jacksonville quarterback Jim Ogle.

More Sports

The Legend of Troy Hall of Famer Mike Turk

Taylor Smartt promoted to associate head coach at FAU

The Unsung Hero of Troy’s 1984 National Championship: Carey Christensen

Troy Athletics Announces Return of Young Alumni Packages

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite time of year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events