Troy lands commitment from JUCO safety Published 9:09 am Friday, June 30, 2023

On Thursday, East Central Community College defensive back Kris Robinson announced his commitment to Troy University via social media.

Robinson is a Jackson, Miss., native that’s a 6-foot-1-inch, 185-pound safety who played high school football at Jackson Academy. Robinson recorded 67 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, 12 pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery as a senior in high school.

As a freshman at ECCC last season, Robinson played in eight games and earned 34 tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss, one interception and three pass breakups.

Robinson is heading into his sophomore season at ECCC and will be a part of the 2024 Signing Class. Troy’s 2024 recruiting class now features Robinson, Montgomery quarterback Caleb McCreary, Tuskegee athlete Elijah Hall, Saraland linebacker Jamison Curtis and Jacksonville quarterback Jim Ogle.