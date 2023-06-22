Brundidge senior adults on the road to adventure, learning Published 5:24 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

When Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd sets her mind to something, it is set.

She recently set her mind on doing something to show her appreciation for the city’s senior citizens. And, that meant going the extra mile, literally.

Boyd wanted to honor the senior adults with a day trip to Atlanta to visit the Martin Luther King Park and The Georgia Aquarium.

“We boarded the bus on Saturday June 17 with 27 excited senior adults,” Boyd said. “From start to finish, it was a special, fun day.”

Boyd said the first trip stop was, of course, at the Cracker Barrel in LaGrange where Randy and Marilyn Harvey’s daughter, Candace Harvey, met them and the group. She took advantage of the opportunity to wished her dad a Happy Father’s Day.

The first stop in Atlanta was the Martin Luther King. Jr. National Historical Park.

“At the park, we were met by Vernon Cook, who is a native of Brundidge who now lives in Atlanta,” Boyd said. “He offered his time to be our tour guide and he has a plethora of information on the history of Dr. King and knew the key areas to visit. If we hadn’t known Vernon, we would have thought he was an official tour guide.”

The last spot on the trip was the Georgia Aquarium.

“We all enjoyed the aquarium, especially those who had not been before,” Boyd said. “Thank goodness for walking shoes. We all got our exercise that day. We saw both the Dolphin Show and the Sea Lion Show and they were spectacular. Everyone was very pleased to have the opportunity to participate in something so informative and also so enjoyable.”

Boyd expressed appreciation to those who provided financial assistance that made the possible: Premier Dodge in Troy, Pike County Economic Development, Troy United Women’s League, Pike Drug Company, Rev. Darryl Caldwell, Pike County Commissioners Chad Copeland, Cynthia Person and Moore Chapel and Funeral Home.