Troy lands in-state linebacker Jamsion Curtis

Published 3:56 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Saraland linebacker Jamison Curtis committed to Troy this week.

On Wednesday, Saraland senior linebacker Jamison Curtis announced his decision to commit to Troy University.

The three-star rated linebacker announced the decision via his Twitter account. Curtis chose to commit to Troy over a number of FBS offers, including offers from Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M, Liberty and Marshall. The 6-foot-1-inch, 210-pound linebacker is rated as the No. 88 overall linebacker and No. 39 overall player in the State of Alabama for the Class of 2024 by 247sports.

In his junior season, Curtis tallied 117 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and nine pass breakups for the Class 6A State Champion Saraland Spartans.

