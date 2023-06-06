Storyteller Bil Lepp to headline Enterprise Storyfest Published 7:23 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Nationally known Storyteller Bil Lepp will headline the Kids Imagination Story Fest hosted by the Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Coffee County in Enterprise, Saturday June 10.

Bil Lepp has been a featured storyteller at the Brundidge Historical Society’s Pike Piddles Storytelling Festival several times. He’s the funny guy whose stories make grownups giggle and laugh like kids.

Judy Penuel, Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Coffee County, said audiences all across the country from grade school to the National Storytelling Festival have enjoyed Lepp’s funny tales.

The Kids Imagination Story Fest will also feature a ventriloquist, magic show, train rides, hands-on art, and more. Bil Lepp’s Storytelling will be at 10:15 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. and he will help kids learn how to tell their own stories at noon.

The Kids Imaginations Story Fest is free.