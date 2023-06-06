Kid’s Fishing Day set for June 17 at Clay Hill Farms Published 7:22 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Just how many years Clay Hill Farms has hosted Pike County Kids’ Fishing Day, Conservation Officer Jerry Jinright is not exactly sure. However, he is sure that truckloads of catfish have been caught on Kids’ Fishing Day at Clay Hill Farms in Pronto.

“We are encouraging parents of kids ages five to 15 to mark their calendars for Saturday, June 17, as Kids’ Fishing Day and make plans to ‘go fishing,’” Jinright said.

Each year Wal-Mart, the Conservation Enforcement Officers Association and the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division host Pike County Kids;’ Fishing Day at Clay Hill Farms.

“The fishing will be good, lunch will be served, prizes will be given and everyone will have a good time,” Jinright said. “We invite kids to go fishing on the Saturday before Father’s Day. And bring your dad along.”