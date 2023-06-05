‘Tupper’ to host ‘Donuts With Dad’ Published 6:15 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge invites youngsters to spend a good and fun time with their dads from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Theresa Trawick, library director, said Donuts with Dad is an opportunity for kids and their dads to enjoy the time together and also an opportunity to select books from the library’s large collection of children’s books that they can enjoy reading together.

Trawick said “Tupper’s” summer reading program is underway with something special each week including virtual Lego Challenges, Short the Squirrel, Zoo-2-go, the Alabama Department of Archives, First Baptist Puppet Ministry, Tupper Spirit Week, Awards Day and Splash Day, which brings Tupper’s 2023 Summer Reading Program to a wonderfully, wet close.

Those who have not signed up for the summer reading program are encouraged to visit the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library and learn more about the fun activities planned.

Trawick said there are also programs for older youths and adults including “Growing Words” and Book Club events.

The library will be closed on the Fourth of July but everyone is encouraged to mark the last Saturday in June for the City of Brundidge’s annual Independence Day Parade.