Saturday, May 6, Police Reports
Published 5:35 pm Friday, May 5, 2023
April 28
Robert EarlPrince, 66, Domestic Violence 3rd, Domestic Violence 3rd
Jimmy Marqua Scott, 26, Attempting to Elude a Police Officer
Mary Diane Schofield, 37, Fugitive from Justice
Shannon Marie Stephens, 44, Alias Warrant-Contempt of Court
May 6
Alexia Courtney Clark, 23, Capias Warrant-Disorderly Conduct
Jaccari Kyree Walker, 25, Contempt of Court
April 30
None
May 1
Natashia Lashson Sellers, 43, Harassment
Jacquez Cartey Williams, Ae 36, Theft, Alias Contempt of Court, Alias Attempt to Elude
Tyrone RashonFuller II, 29, Alias Driving While License Revoked, Alias Contempt of Court
Robert Marquez Roberson, 22, Obstructing Governmental Operations, Possession of Marijuana, Opium or Derivative-Possess
Keyshawn De’QuanRoberson, 22, Possession of Marijuana
Terrell AllenCalhoun, 24, Capias Reckless Driving
Earl Kevins Sneed, 42, Alias Contempt of Court
May 2
Charles Calvin Lewis Faircloth, 37, Failure to Appear-Expired Tag, Failure to Appear-Driving while Revoked, Exceeding Reasonable Road Speed
May 3
Kyesha ShantaBrown, 23, Theft of Property
Brandon ZionHudgins, 22, Theft of Property
Madison Sinea Ousley, 18, Domestic Violence, Criminal Mischief
Cornelius Deon Scott, 45, DUI, Possession of Altered Firearm