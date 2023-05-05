Saturday, May 6, Police Reports

Published 5:35 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

By Staff Reports

April 28

Robert EarlPrince, 66, Domestic Violence 3rd, Domestic Violence 3rd

Jimmy Marqua Scott, 26, Attempting to Elude a Police Officer

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Mary Diane Schofield, 37, Fugitive from Justice

Shannon Marie Stephens, 44, Alias Warrant-Contempt of Court

May 6

Alexia Courtney Clark, 23, Capias Warrant-Disorderly Conduct

Jaccari Kyree Walker, 25, Contempt of Court

April 30

None

May 1

Natashia Lashson Sellers, 43, Harassment

Jacquez Cartey Williams, Ae 36, Theft, Alias Contempt of Court, Alias Attempt to Elude

Tyrone RashonFuller II, 29, Alias Driving While License Revoked, Alias Contempt of Court

Robert Marquez Roberson, 22, Obstructing Governmental Operations, Possession of Marijuana, Opium or Derivative-Possess

Keyshawn De’QuanRoberson, 22, Possession of Marijuana

Terrell AllenCalhoun, 24, Capias Reckless Driving

Earl Kevins Sneed, 42, Alias Contempt of Court

May 2

Charles Calvin Lewis Faircloth, 37, Failure to Appear-Expired Tag, Failure to Appear-Driving while Revoked, Exceeding Reasonable Road Speed

May 3

Kyesha ShantaBrown, 23, Theft of Property

Brandon ZionHudgins, 22, Theft of Property

Madison Sinea Ousley, 18, Domestic Violence, Criminal Mischief

Cornelius Deon Scott, 45, DUI, Possession of Altered Firearm

More News

Brundidge woman chosen to serve on UA Capstone Men, Women

Pike County Schools to honor Linda Steed

Johnny Cash coverband ‘On the Square’ May 12

Cats on campus: A time for caring

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite time of year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events