American Deli open for business Published 11:03 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Any time a new restaurant opens in Troy, it gets plenty of interest from the area and that was no different when Troy University graduate Amy Hu opened the city’s first American Deli on Highway 231 in March.

Hu, a native of Shanghai, China, is no stranger to the city or to owning a business in Troy either. Hu owns both Trojan Teriyaki on South Brundidge Street and Moge Tee on University Avenue.

After earning a degree in her home country, Hu came to the United States 12 years ago and earned a master’s degree from Rutgers University in human resources management. She then earned another master’s in information systems at Troy University. While attending Troy, she also worked on campus and decided to stay once graduating.

“After I graduated, I was trying to get a job related to my major but I wasn’t able to find one at the time,” she recalled. “I was thinking about starting my own business. I had worked part time in restaurants and stuff like that, so I thought maybe I could start my own.”

Hu launched Trojan Teriyaki, a Japanese Hibachi style restaurant.

“In the beginning, it was slow but we worked so hard and the business picked up for us after about two years,” she recalled. “We’re pretty busy now. After that I knew how restaurants run and knew the business concept, so I was trying to get a bigger, franchise business.”

A friend of Hu owned a Moge Tee franchise and after talking with her friend about it, she decided to open her own near the campus of the university.

“Students love milk tee and stuff like that. So, I decided to start that franchise and it was really good,” Hu said. “I liked it because you don’t have to be there all the time (with a franchise) because there is a system in place, a good system. You get the right people to do the job right in that system, then you don’t have to be there all the time like with a smaller business.”

When in Montgomery, Hu noticed the vast amount of American Delis in the city and was intrigued.

“They have like 10 American Delis there, they have a lot there,” she recalled. “I was thinking, ‘Why do they have so many?’ If you drive into Montgomery, you’ll see one American Deli and two minutes later another and another and another. So, I’m thinking they must be so busy to have so many stores there.”

Hu said she didn’t know anyone in American Deli but attempted to get into contact with an owner of the Montgomery stores to no avail. She repeatedly attempted to contact the franchise’s headquarters and her persistence finally paid off.

“I called their headquarters many times to tell them I was interested in the franchise,” she emphasized. “I talked to them a lot and it was really hard. I feel like they prefer people that already have (franchises) or people that have an internal referral from another franchisee.

“Finally, I got to talk to someone and asked them to please give me a chance, I just wanted a chance, and they gave me a franchise application.”

After going through three interviews with the franchise, Hu was finally approved for her own. She eventually found her spot for the store at 1104 U.S. Highway 231, next to Hardees.

“I feel like this spot is a great spot for an American Deli,” said Hu. “It’s a good spot with a lot of traffic and a lot of restaurants in the area.”

American Deli specializes in chicken wings but offers a variety of other foods including Philly Cheese Steaks, hamburgers, chicken tenders, fried rice, chicken sandwiches, subs and other sandwiches, salads, gyros, shrimp, fish and more. So far, Hu’s been very pleased with the way the business has gone.

“It’s been really great, people love American Deli and I knew that,” she said. “The first day we opened at 10 a.m. and it was nonstop. We ended up having to close for an hour from 3 until 4 p.m., because we just had to have a break. People were waiting in the parking lot, the parking lot was completely full, for us to open back up.

“People like to try new stuff and we don’t have many other wing places around here. Business has been good, I think we’ll do good here. It’s a great business and we have great employees.”

The Troy American Deli currently employs 10 full-time and part-time employees and is open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. every day of the week.