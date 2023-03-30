Troy Baseball wins sixth straight Published 9:00 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

The Troy Trojans baseball team (19-7) won their sixth straight contest on Wednesday, March 29, with a resounding 12-2 win over the Florida A&M Rattlers on the road.

The win was Troy’s second over FAMU this season and the sixth consecutive win for the Trojans after hitting a four-game snide earlier this month.

Troy jumped out to a 3-0 lead over FAMU in the top of the first inning and held on to a 6-2 lead going into the seventh before exploding to score six more runs and pick up the 12-2 win.

Troy went 15-of-30 at the plate with seven walks during the afternoon. Caleb Bartolero went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and two runs, while Kyle Mock went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and one run. William Sullivan also went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run, while Kole Myers went 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs. Lance Gardiner also scored two runs.

Zach Fruit earned the win on the mound as he struck out six Rattlers and gave up no hits or runs in two and 2/3 innings pitched. Ryan Pettys also struck out five batters and gave up four hits and one earned run in two and 1/3 innings on the mound.

The win over FAMU was Troy’s second straight consecutive day on the road after besting Alabama State at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery by a score of 13-10 on March 28.

Troy trailed ASU 3-1 going into the sixth inning before unleashing 11 unanswered runs in the next three innings to go up 12-3. After extending the lead to 13-3 in the top of the ninth, the Hornets rallied to score seven runs before Sullivan earned a third out in the inning to secure the Troy victory 13-10.

The bats were hot for both teams as Troy and ASU combined to hit five home runs on the afternoon. Sullivan went 2-for-4 at the plate for Troy with a home run, two RBIs and two runs, while Myers went 3-for-5 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs. Bartolero went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and one run. Gardiner also scored two runs.

Logan Ross earned the win on the mound, retiring two batters along with giving up three hits and one earned run. Matt Mercer pitched three innings and fanned two batters, while giving up two hits and two earned runs. Kristian Asbury also pitched one and 2/3 innings and struck out four batters along with giving up no hits or runs.

After two games on the road, Troy returns home this weekend for three Sun Belt Conference games against Southern Miss March 31 through April 2. Troy then returns to the road to face off against the SEC’s Alabama on April 4 in another in-state non-conference showdown.