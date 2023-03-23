Friday, March 24, 2023, Obituary Published 4:59 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

James “Jim” Donald Medley,

James “Jim” Donald Medley, 84 of 319 Gilmore Road, Brundidge, AL, and more recently of 2101 Boonesboro Trail, Winchester, KY, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Clark Regional Hospital, Winchester, KY.

Jim was born on August 1, 1938, to the late Ras M. Medley and Alabama Clyde Willoughby. He attended New Brockton High School and later attended Troy University.

Jim served his country in the United States Army in the year of 1953, and again from 1956-1959. He was also very active in his church and community and served on various boards and committees across the span of his lifetime. Some of them include:

Charter member, Brundidge Rescue Squad

Scoutmaster, Troop 34, Boy Scouts of America

Trustee, Deacon and long time Sunday School teacher, Salem Baptist Church;

School Board President, Pike County Public Schools Board of Education;

Past President, United Way of Pike County, AL;

Leader, Royal Ambassadors;

Member, Lions Club

Member, Rotary Club, receiving the Paul Harris Fellow award

Member, Alabama Governor’s Private Industrial Council

Member, Pike County Chamber of Commerce

Chairman, Residents Advisory Council, Boonesboro Trail Senior Living

Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wonderful loving wife of 57 years, Linda Chase Medley, four sisters, Laddie McGlothern, Gladys Stephens, Addie Pearl Harrison, and Marion “Kayo” Harbuck; three brothers, Ralph M Medley, Seth Medley and Billie Medley.

Jim is survived by his three children, Jonathan Chase Medley (Sandra)of Greeneville, AL, Karen Medley Allen (Michael) Winchester, KY, and Kathryn Medley Parrish, Winchester, KY, along with eight grandchildren, Alex Medley, Kristen Medley, Katie Allen, Anna Claire Allen, Cole Allen and Faith Allen; and Chase Parrish and Aaron Parrish; two brothers, Rex Medley (Sara) and Travis Medley, and some very special friends, Jimmy & Daisy Hollis of Brundidge, AL, and Bill & Winnie Merle Helton of Fairhope, AL.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Salem Baptist Church, Brundidge, AL, with the Rev. Mike Medley officiating. Visitation is from noon until 2 with the service starting at 2 pm. Burial will follow in Green Hills Memorial Cemetery in Troy, AL. Visitation will be held from Noon on Saturday until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Baptist Church, PO Box 802, Brundidge, AL 36010.

To sign the online guest register please visit our website at dillardfh.com.