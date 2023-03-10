Right on target Published 8:01 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

The Pike County Regional NASP (National Archery in Schools Program) Tournament ended on Thursday afternoon with a twang, a zing or whatever sound best describes the releasing of an arrow from a bow.

The two-day tournament, held at the Troy Sportsplex, featured archers from Beulah High School, Charles Henderson High School, Charles Henderson Middle School, Highlands Elementary School, Highlands High School, Pike Liberal Arts School, elementary, middle and high schools.

Forrest Lee, PLAS archery coach, commended Dr. Kim Head and Bank School for hosting the regional tournament.

“The tournament went smoothly and our students enjoyed both the Bullseye and the 3-D tournament,” Lee said. “In addition, we thank Michael Bloxom and the Alabama Department of Concervatoin and Natural Resources for offering the National Archery in the Schools Program. Archery is a tremendous sport and a lifetime activity.”

Dr. Kim Head expressed appreciation to Lee who started the archery program when he was teaching at Troy Elementary School.

“Coach Lee got the program off to a great start and has hosted the Pike County tournament,” Head said. “He has generated a lot of interest in archery which is a sport that most any student can participate in and be successful. Archery takes a lot of concentration and an archer has to depend on himself or herself only. Archery is a great confidence builder. It offers opportunities to meet students from other schools and be a part of a team as well as competing individually.”

Head said Banks School enjoys hosting the tournament and being a part of a sport that has great growth potential.

If and where, the archers and teams that placed in the Pike County Regional NASP Tournament will advance will be announced on March 20.

Currently, the PLAS Middle School team is ranked 11th of 30 teams in the state and the Elementary Team is ranked 12th of 30 teams. Approximately, 20 teams in each division have yet to compete in their regionas.

Nathan Jefcoat, a sixth grader shot a perfect score of 50 on one of his six ends. He also had the highest score of all archers with a score of 278 of 300. Carly Henderson, a 9th grader carded a 260 to lead all female archers.

Final standings for the 3-D Tournament:

Team: Elementary Division: Rank 1: Highlands Elementary, Dothan, 2880; PLAS, 2647;

Elementary Division: (male) Dawson Deloney, Highlands, Elementary; first place and top scorer in all divisions (3-D Tournament), Witt Cole, PLAS second place; and Kaleb Kendrick PLAS third place.

Elementary Division (female), Evie Caye Wozniak, Highlands Elementary, first place; Evie Caye Wozniak, second place; and Adalyn Reeves, PLAS, third place.

Middle Division: male, Jack Tompkins, Highlands Middle, first place; Wyatt Austin, Charles Henderson Middle School, second place; and Waters Smelcer, PLAS, third place.

Middle Divison, female: Addison Copeland, PLAS, first place; Lily Kate Smothers, PLAS, second place; and Julianna Knight, PLAS, third place.

High School Division: Darly Henderson, PLAS, first place; Ivye Floyd, PLAs, second place and Jordan Ogleclark , CHHS, third place.

Bullseye Tournament, male division; Dawson Deloney, Highlands Elementary, first place; Remington Siemens, Highlands, second place, and Mac Steltenphol, Highlands, third palce

Bullseye Tournament, femal: Lexis Sullins, PLAS, first place; Kaida Dihh, Troy Elementary, second place; Mary Coppage, Highlands, third.

Middle Division, male: Nathan Jefcoat, PLAS, first place; Connor Sanders, PLAS, second place and Daniel Dorill, PLAS, third.

Middle Divison, female, Lexie Hatten, PLAS, first place; Grey Broteh, Highlands, second place and Ava Green, Highlands, third.

High School Division- male-Aiden Evans, first place; Jeremy Whitney, second, and Caden Hartley, third. All Beulah High.

High School Division- female Carly Henderson, first place; Ivye Floyd, second place; and Jaden Yeager, third place. All PLAS.

Bullseye Tournament Team Standings: Elementary Division: Highlands, first place, score, 2880; PLAS, second place, score 2647 points; Troy Elementary, third place, score,1999 points and Banks, Elementary, 1522 points.

Middle School Team Standings:

PLAS, first, 103 points; Highlands Middle School, 2764, second place; Charles Henderson Middle School; 2762 and Floyd Middle Magnet School, Montgomery 2413.