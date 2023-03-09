Trojan Art Day: A celebration of the arts Published 6:37 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

Trojan Art Day 2023 was celebrated on Friday, March 10, on the campus of Troy University. Although the wind and a few showers sent young artists scattering for a short time, it was a great day to celebrate the arts, said Dr. Kelly Berwager, Troy University art education advisor.

Trojan Art Day is a special day for coming together to celebrate the power of the visual arts and design, Berwager said.

Trojan Art Day offers workshops, demonstrations, and mini-competitions led by students and faculty from the Department of Art and Design

Middle and high school students, along with their art teachers, are invited to the Troy University campus to participate in a variety of art activities from T- shirt screening to sidewalk chalk drawings to 3D imaging.

“We had 304 teachers and students check in for Troy Art Day and another for 30 for the awards ceremony,” Berwager said. “The total for the day, including Troy University faculty and student helpers, was more than 350 people.”

Berwager said Ansley Holbert, Charles Henderson High School, took second place honors in the painting category. Holbert’s teacher is Karvarus Moore, a Troy University Art and Design graduate.

Once again, Troy Art Day was a great success. Berwager expressed appreciation to all those who came in support of the arts and arts education.

Trojan Art Day serves as Troy University and the Department of Art and Design’s’ acknowledgement of the National Youth Art Month, administered by the Council for Art Education and the National Art Education Association.