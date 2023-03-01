Upcoming Events

Published 6:16 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

Calving management workshop upcoming

The Pike County Extension Office is hosting a Calving Management Workshop from 5:30 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14 at Cattleman Park.

Ricky Hudson, Regional Extension Agent, said the goal of the Calving Management Workshop is to teach proper methods for managing calving difficulties.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The Pike County Extension Office is planning an opening meal for the workshop.

Those who plan to attend are asked to register by March 10 by calling 566-0985.

ForestHER workshop March 14

ForestHER, a workshop for women who love the land will be held at Hart Tree Farm in Troy from 8:30 until 4:30 p.m. on March 14.  ForestHER is a hands-on workshop that will help women learn about forests and forest resources management in a relaxed, fun setting, said Abby Peters, Pike County Extension coordinator.  “This workshop is for women who own land and want to learn about forest and forest resource management. The workshop is also an opportunity to learn about marketing timber and wildlife management.”

More News

Center Stagers: A Dance program for youngsters

A guide to the tree giveaway on Tuesday at the Sportsplex

Historic wreath laying honoring John Lewis

Jaine Treadwell | The Messenger Sacred Harp music is loud and energetic and its popularity here in Alabama’s Wiregrass region continues to be widespread. The Pioneer Museum of Alabama hosts a Sacred Harp Singing each February. A large number of singers filled the “hollow square” on Saturday and listener/learners fill the back rows.

Sacred Harp Music: ‘It’s not going away’

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your New Years' Resolution?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events