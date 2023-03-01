Upcoming Events Published 6:16 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Calving management workshop upcoming

The Pike County Extension Office is hosting a Calving Management Workshop from 5:30 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14 at Cattleman Park.

Ricky Hudson, Regional Extension Agent, said the goal of the Calving Management Workshop is to teach proper methods for managing calving difficulties.

The Pike County Extension Office is planning an opening meal for the workshop.

Those who plan to attend are asked to register by March 10 by calling 566-0985.

ForestHER workshop March 14

ForestHER, a workshop for women who love the land will be held at Hart Tree Farm in Troy from 8:30 until 4:30 p.m. on March 14. ForestHER is a hands-on workshop that will help women learn about forests and forest resources management in a relaxed, fun setting, said Abby Peters, Pike County Extension coordinator. “This workshop is for women who own land and want to learn about forest and forest resource management. The workshop is also an opportunity to learn about marketing timber and wildlife management.”