Seed Swap Saturday at PLAS cafeteria Published 7:02 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Whether you are a Master Gardner or just like to dabble in the dirt, you will want to be at the Pike County Seed Swap at the Pike Liberal Arts School cafeteria on Saturday morning.

The seed swap will begin at 9 a.m. with setup at 8:30.

Amanda Kitty Smothers, founder of the sponsoring Dead Plant Society, said the seed swap is for serious gardeners, gardener wannabes and those who are just curious about a seed swap.

“At seed swaps people bring seeds to swap, share or sell,” Smothers said. “Seeds for sale should be visibly priced. A seed swap is also a time for learning about gardening. And, the way the world is now, it’s wise to know how to grow your own food. So, come and learn.”

Sherrill Jeffcoat will give a presentation on “Growing in Hay Bales” at 10 a.m. The seed swap will break during the presentation so participants will want to cover their tables at that time.

There will be an opportunity for children to plant a seed to take home, so the Seed Swap offers an on-going learning experience for youngsters.

Smothers is a relatively new gardener. For her, gardening was therapy when her husband was going through chemotherapy.

“Gardening was a way to get though those days,” she said. “I’m in my second growing year and I continue to learn and enjoy gardening even more.”

Smothers said gardening is great way to spend leisure time in a productive way.

“We invite all those who are interested in gardening to come to the Seed Swap on Saturday at PLAS,” Smothers said. “This is a great opportunity to share seeds and to take home new seeds for your own garden.