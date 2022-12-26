Troy’s 2023 recruiting class continues to grow  

Published 10:51 am Monday, December 26, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

JUCO transfer Dasheen Jackson, left, and Louisville transfer Zach Edwards have committed to Troy. (Photos courtesy of Hutchinson Community College and University of Louisville Athletics)

After announcing 19 players that signed with Troy University on the early signing portion of National Signing Day in college football last week, the Trojan Class of 2023 has now added two more newcomers in a junior college (JUCO) transfer and an FBS transfer.  

On Christmas, Dec. 25, former Louisville defensive lineman Zach Edwards announced his intention to transfer to Troy. Edwards is a Starkville, Miss., native that came to Louisville as a three-star defensive lineman. The 6-foot-3-inch, 265-pounder played both outside linebacker and defensive end in high school, where he earned All-Star honors at Starkville High School. In his junior and senior seasons in high school, Edwards tallied 204 tackles, 62 tackles-for-loss and 20 sacks combined.  

He originally signed with Louisville out of high school over offers from schools like Ole Miss, LSU, Marshall, Memphis, Southern Miss, Mississippi State and Texas A&M. Edwards totaled six tackles and one tackle-for-loss in 20 games during his career at Louisville.  

Hutchinson Community College defensive back Dasheen Jackson also announced his intentions to transfer to Troy on Dec. 24. The 6-foot-2-inch, 205-pound safety recorded 50 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-losses, three pass breakups and an interception this season. Jackson, a Columbus, Ga., native, is rated as a three-star prospect by On3.com and is ranked as the No. 12 JUCO safety.  

Jackson signed with Troy over offers from Appalachian State, Alabama State, East Carolina, Florida-International, Middle Tennessee State and others.  

