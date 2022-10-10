Troy Fire Dept. responds to structure fire

Published 12:27 pm Monday, October 10, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

The Troy Fire Department responded to an early Monday morning structure fire on Allison Avenue in Troy.

According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Pike County Communications District received a call for a residential structure fire located in the 100 block of Allison Avenue at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

TFD arrived to the scene within five minutes of the call and witnessed smoke and flames visible coming from a mobile home. According to the release, four occupants of the home were able to self-evacuate safely after being awakened by the home’s smoke alarms.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Firefighters made entry into the home and immediately began efforts to locate and extinguish the fire.

The Troy Fire Marshalls Office investigated the incident and determined that the fire began in a bedroom area of the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to the release, there were no reports of injury to either firefighters or civilians due to the fire. The Troy Police Department, Troy Utilities and Haynes Ambulance assisted with the incident.

“The Try Fire Department would like to urge everyone to practice fire prevention daily and to test their smoke alarms monthly,” the release stated.

More News

Troy University Arboretum awarded $25K grant

Scholarships support Troy nursing, education programs

Department of Public Health urges public to get flu shot

Town and Country Home Center holds grand reopening

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of the Fall?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events