Troy Fire Dept. responds to structure fire

The Troy Fire Department responded to an early Monday morning structure fire on Allison Avenue in Troy.

According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Pike County Communications District received a call for a residential structure fire located in the 100 block of Allison Avenue at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

TFD arrived to the scene within five minutes of the call and witnessed smoke and flames visible coming from a mobile home. According to the release, four occupants of the home were able to self-evacuate safely after being awakened by the home’s smoke alarms.

Firefighters made entry into the home and immediately began efforts to locate and extinguish the fire.

The Troy Fire Marshalls Office investigated the incident and determined that the fire began in a bedroom area of the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to the release, there were no reports of injury to either firefighters or civilians due to the fire. The Troy Police Department, Troy Utilities and Haynes Ambulance assisted with the incident.

“The Try Fire Department would like to urge everyone to practice fire prevention daily and to test their smoke alarms monthly,” the release stated.