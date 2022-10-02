GALLERY: Troy at Western Kentucky

Teammates lift Jarret Doege on their shoulders after the win over Western Kentucky. (Photo by Joe Imel/BG Daily News)
The win over Western Kentucky was the first road win of the Jon Sumrall era for the Trojans. (Photo by Joe Imel/BG Daily News)
Doege entered the game in the third quarter after an injury to Gunnar Watson. (Photo by Joe Imel/BG Daily News)
DK Billingsley (20) races for a TD against Western Kentucky. (Photo by Joe Imel/BG Daily News)
Dothan's Jabre Barber caught the go-ahead TD against WKU. (Photo by Joe Imel/BG Daily News)
Troy's RaeJae' Johnson (0) makes a leaping grab against WKU. (Photo by Joe Imel/BG Daily News)
Troy rolled up over 400 yards of offense against WKU. (Photo by Joe Imel/BG Daily News)
Troy Trojans wide receiver Deshon Stoudemire (11) catches a pass during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky. (Special to the Troy Messenger/Joe Imel)
Troy Trojans quarterback Gunnar Watson (18) scrambles out of the pocket during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky. (Special to the Troy Messenger/Joe Imel)
Richard Jibunor (9) sealed the Troy win with a sack/fumble in the fourth quarter. (Photo by Joe Imel/BG Daily News)
Trojan players celebrate with fans. (Photo by Joe Imel/BG Daily News)
Doege started the 2022 preseason at Western Kentucky before transferring to Troy. (Photo by Joe Imel/BG Daily News)