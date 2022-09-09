BPD arrests man for auto parts theft

The Brundidge Police Department has closed the case on a series of vehicle parts thefts.

According to Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green, Terrell Wheeler, 45, of Brundidge, was taken into custody on Thursday without incident. Green said Wheeler became the subject of an ongoing investigation into vehicle parts thefts over the past couple of months. Green said Wheeler was suspected of stealing multiple vehicle parts, including catalytic converters, from a school in Brundidge.

Green said once Wheeler had been identified as a suspect, officers began actively looking for him. Green said Wheeler had been charged with two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, three counts of criminal trespassing, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Green said he wanted to thank the Pike County School System for its patience and assistance in the investigation.

Green said Wheeler is currently being held in the Pike County Jail on a $30,000 bond.