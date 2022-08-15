Saint Paul AME Church celebrates 142 years

Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Brundidge celebrated its 142nd Anniversary on Sunday, August 14, 2022, with the Messenger of the Hour Presiding Prelate Bishop Harry L. Seawright.

The Rev. Ulysses Kincey, Jr. is the church pastor.

Kincey said Saint Paul AME stands on the original grounds and was erected by former slaves.

Kinsey said, as the forefathers of the church met in bush arbors to worship God, their aim was to, one day, build a sanctuary.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd said Saint Paul AME church is, and has been, a vital part of the Brundidge community since it was established 142 years ago.

“St. Paul’s first pastor and early members built the rock-solid foundation that continues today with the current membership and pastor the Revered Ulysses Kincey, Jr.,” Boyd said. “It is important for all people of the City of Brundidge to recognize and realize the very foundation of our American system of government requires the solid foundation that has been enjoyed by St. Paul since its creation 142 years ago.”

As mayor of Brundidge, Boyd proclaimed August 14, 2022, as St. Paul AME Church Celebration Day “in honor of its long and illustrious place in the Brundidge community.”

Saint Paul AME received a letter of congratulations from the Alabama Historical Commission.