Troy BOE approves personnel matters
Published 8:30 am Thursday, August 4, 2022
On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Troy City Schools Board of Education held a meeting to approve more personnel matters ahead of the upcoming school year.
After the listed personnel matters were approved, the board went into a brief execution session. Following the executive session, the board approved an undisclosed separation agreement. The personnel actions approved at the meeting are listed below.
Resignations:
Melanie Baker, teacher, Troy Elementary Schools (effective Aug. 1);
Cameron Whitlow, PE teacher, Troy Elementary School (effective Aug. 3); and
Employment:
Michelle Tharpe-Baxter, teacher, Troy Elementary School (effective Aug. 5).