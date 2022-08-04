Troy BOE approves personnel matters

Published 8:30 am Thursday, August 4, 2022

By Staff Reports

On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Troy City Schools Board of Education held a meeting to approve more personnel matters ahead of the upcoming school year.

After the listed personnel matters were approved, the board went into a brief execution session. Following the executive session, the board approved an undisclosed separation agreement. The personnel actions approved at the meeting are listed below.

Resignations:

Melanie Baker, teacher, Troy Elementary Schools (effective Aug. 1);

Cameron Whitlow, PE teacher, Troy Elementary School (effective Aug. 3); and

Employment:

Michelle Tharpe-Baxter, teacher, Troy Elementary School (effective Aug. 5).

