‘Dog Days Of Summer Adoption’ Saturday

“If there are no dogs in heaven, then when I die I want to go where they went.” Will Rogers

The Dog Days of Summer are here and the Troy Animal Shelter is taking the opportunity to remind those who care about animals that there are “sheltered” dogs who need a place to call home.

On Saturday, The Pike Animal Shelter in Troy will host a Dog Days of Summer Adoption Event from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Title Cash parking lot at 1334 South Brundidge Street in Troy.

Catherine Maddox, shelter assistant, said from 10 to 12 dogs will be available including several that have been sheltered for an extended time.

“KoJo has been at the shelter since October of last year,” Maddox said. “He’s a husky-mix and he has good temperament and really needs someone to love him. He’s such a great dog but he keeps being passed by.”

Maddox said KoJo is a big dog with a big heart and a lot of love to give. “He just needs someone to love him back.”

Skipp, a bulldog, is also a long-term shelter resident.

“He has been with us since the first of the year,” Maddox said. “He will be a good dog to have around. He just needs a best friend.”

And, “Miss” Jezebel, also a long-term resident, will be an “extremely” great dog.

“All of her play partners have been adopted so she is very lonely and would love for someone to take her home and love her,” Maddox said.

“These are just three of the dogs that will be up for adoption on Saturday. We’ll also have seven to nine dogs that are as much in need of a forever home as, KoJo, Skipp and Jezebel; they just haven’t been at the shelter for an extended time.”

The Dog Days of Summer Adoption Event will have a couple of kittens if they are not adopted before.

“All of the paperwork for the adoptions is ready,” Maddox said. “The fee for a dog adoption is $100 and, for cats, $50. The Dog Days of Summer Adoption Event is cash only.

All vaccinations are up-to-date and some of the animals have been spayed/neutered.