Rockin’ around the square tonight

Downtown Troy will present Food Truck Friday on the square tonight from 6-9 p.m.

The event is free and everyone is invited to enjoy great food and great music and the fellowship of friends and neighbors.

When MoJo Hand, the popular band of local artists, takes the stage on Troy’s downtown square tonight, the entire town will be rocking.

MoJo Hand is a Southern Rock Cover Band that plays anything from country music to blues to classic rock to alternative rock.

Although the band members might appear to be a shade off Lynyrd Skynyrd they are actually local musicians who realized that they enjoyed playing the same kind of music and that, together, they were MoJo Hand.

Drummer Linn Welch explained that the band got its name in a rather odd way.

“Just ln fun, we started calling lead guitarist Joe McCall, “MoJo” and it kind of stuck,” he said.

“We thought that was kind of cool and, ‘hand’ just seemed a natural fit so we became MoJo Hand.”

Michael “Catfish” Rhodes, lead singer and rhythm guitar, and Justin Sanders, bass, complete the “hand”

MoJo Hand has gained rather widespread appeal here at home in Alabama, and also in Florida and Georgia. The band plays everything from blues to country to classic to alternative rock.

“We play just about anything and everything,” Welch said. “We just love to play and we are excited to play on the square in Troy.”