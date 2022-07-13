Human Society launches 2023 Pet Photo Contest

The Humane Society of Pike County’s 2023 Pike Photo Contest is off to a great start with both cats and dogs fast out of the gates.

Donna Brockmann, HSPC president, the contest is open to domesticated animals, farm animals, wildlife and beloved animals at the Rainbow Bridge.

Entering online is easy and convenient by visiting the HSPC’s website at www.pikehumane.org or at Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping Services, Jinright’s Hillside Antiques and Haisten, Shipman & Wiggins.

There are also animals at the Pike Animal Shelter that would like to be entered in the 2023 Pet Photo Contest, as well, Brockmann said.

“Those interested in sponsoring a Pike Animal Shelter canine or feline, are encouraged to call 470-295-3482 or message the Humane Society of Pike County on Facebook,” Brockman said. “We will explain how the shelter animals will be displayed. The Pike Animal Shelter operates under the auspices of the Troy Fire Department.”

Brockman said the HSPC’s annual Pet Photo Contest is how the humane society obtains funds for its annual spay/neuter clinic which ongoing at this time.

“As of June8, all five of our veterinary practices in Pike County has spay/neuter funds remaining,” Brockmann said. “Each practice was allocated $4,000 and the HSPC pays for the first $50 for an animal’s alteration if you are a Pike County resident or a Troy University student. That’s a super deal.”

Brockmann said some of 2022 Pet Photo calendars are still available.

“The calendars are now $5 and they are printed through January 2023, so that’s another good deal. We would like to ride all inventory of these calendars and place the funds in our treasury for the spay/neuter, feral cat and other programs.

Calendars are available the entry sites, Southern Animal Hospital & Pet Resort, Trojan Animal Clinic, Troy Animal Clinic and Troy Bank & Trust main branch.