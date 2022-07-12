Pike County Board of Education addressess personnel requests

Published 7:27 pm Tuesday, July 12, 2022

By Jaine Treadwell

The Pike County Board of Education met Monday night and took care of new business and accepted resignations and approved employment requests.

In new business, the board

•Approved the financial statement for the month of June 202 Approve payment of payrolls for the month of June 2022 and account check register dates of 06/23/22 – 06/24/22. 

•Approved the request for Jennifer Hornsby to travel to and attend the JROTC STEM Grant workshop in Mobile, July 13-16, 2022 with funding through a Mobile County Public Schools JROTC grant funds and general funds for travel.

•Approved the request to award the Child Nutrition Program bid for a floor mixer to BRESCO, Inc. for Banks School.

•Approved the request to award the CNP bid for a tilt skillet to BRESCO, Inc. for Banks School.

In Personnel business, the Board:

•Accepted the resignation of Kylee Lockridge, first grade, Goshen Elementary School.

•Accepted the resignation of Lisa Powell, music teacher, GES.

•Accepted the resignation of Nakita Patrick, guidance counselor, Goshen High School.

•Accepted the resignation of Erica Mancil, SPED, GES.

•Approved the request to reassign Danielle Butts, guidance counselor, GES to fifth grade teacher, GES.

•Approved the request to employ Jason Munford, assistant principal, GHS, retroactive 07/07/2022.

•Approved the request to employ Chad Sanders, English, GHS.

•Approved the request to employ Avion Engram, registrar, GHS.

•Approved the request to employ Analeise Trawick, fourth grade, GES. 

•Approved the request to employ Leana Faulkner, first grade teacher, GES.

•Approved the request to employ Robert King, music, GES.

•Approved the request to employ Rachel Allen, third grade, GES.

ªApproved the request to employ DeAndre Pitts, health teacher, Pike County High School

•Approved the request to employ Valerie Krist, third grade Banks.

•Approved the request to employ Cynthia Reeves, bookkeeper, Pike County Elementary School.

• Accepted the resignation of Tracie Brown, kindergarten teacher, PCES. 

• Accepted the resignation of Jessica Johnson, CNP, worker

•Approved thhe request to employ Amy Gilmore, CNP Worker.

•Approved the request to employ Ashley Sanders, IT communication specialist, CO.

•Approved the  request to reassign Bobbi Meadows from SPED Aide to SPED teacher, GES. Extended Contract TBD

All new hires are contingent on certification or a verified pathway to certification and background checks.

