Big Brick Market opens its backdoor

Saturday was a big day in Brundidge.

With opening day at the Big Brick Market in the downtown area, a new day dawned in the town of 2,070, said Brian McDaniels, president of the Brundidge Business Association.

“What Jason Lee and Meg Stroh have brought to town is not a cookie cutter business,” McDaniels said. “Big Brick Market is a breath of fresh air. It’s the combination of a young man with local roots and a young woman from a military family. Together, they have brought new life to a historic building and it’s exciting. It’s not a franchise. Big Brick Market has a footprint here.”

McDaniels said Brundidge is at a jumping off place.

“People are looking for small towns that have something to offer that is unique,” he said.

“Brundidge is a small-town community and, with what we already have here and with innovative ideas and those who put legs to them, I can only image what Brundidge can become.”

The owners agreed.

“We are very excited about being a part of the Brundidge business community, about this place and about today,” the owners said. “The response has been amazing from the local area and beyond. We appreciate all of those who are now a part of Big Brick Market – those who have booth spaces, those who have art on the wall and those who come just to be together.”

The owners’ plans for the Big Brick Market are to have different events and activities throughout the week and special events and any ideas that present themselves.

“We just thank everyone for making our opening a great success and so much fun,” Meg said. “Jason and I are looking forward to being here in Brundidge and a part of the business community as it grows.”

Those who enjoyed opening day at Big Brick Market were surprised and pleased with what they saw and experienced.

“Tatiana and Scott Wellborn came from Fort Rucker “to check it out.”

“We didn’t expect this,” Tatiana said. “The building is amazing and the variety and quality of the booths are much greater than I expected.”

Scott described the look and feel of the market as “awesome. “

“We didn’t except this,” he said. “It’s great shopping experience.”

Tim and Angel Faulkner of Needmore said the market was “Not what we expected; we could never have imagined this. It’s a great place, to shop, to be.”