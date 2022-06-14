Local celebs compete to kiss a pig

Kissing a pig is probably not at the top of anyone’s bucket list but …. wouldn’t it be payback fun to see a coach, a car salesman, a politician, a judge, a school principal or a merchant man pucker up to a pig? And it is certain, that one of those professional people will be the winner/loser in the Kiss a Pig Contest, an event of the Brundidge Business Association’s Independence Day SummerFest on Saturday, June 25.

Brain McDaniels, BBA president will be pitted against Pike County High School Coach Mark Hurt, Premier Dodge owner Jason Gregory, Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd, Brundidge Municipal Judge Don Dickert and Pike County Elementary School Principal Rodney Drish. The community-minded candidate who tallies the most one-dollar votes will, on the drum roll, smack Susie Sow on her sweet lips.

The public show of romantic affection will be displayed at 6 p.m., Saturday, June 25. The place is to be determined.

Those who would like to have a stake in who kisses the pig are invited and encouraged to cast their one- dollar votes at Jackson Hardware on South Main Street in downtown Brundidge. The voting is and will be close. It’s not often that anyone has the opportunity to pucker up to pig. It’s going to be a race to the finish.

The money raised through the Kiss a Pig Contest will benefit the Brundidge Rotary Club’s scholarship program. Each year, the club awards scholarships in the amount of $1,000 to 11 graduating seniors at high schools in the local area.

Vote thoughtfully because, remember, even a pig is pig-ticural about puckering up.