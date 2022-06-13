Traffic fatality claims the life of Coffee County man

According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a two-vehicle crash on Friday night claimed the life of an Enterprise man.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:55 p.m. on Friday, June 10, when a 2016 Hyundai Sonata collided head-on with a 2019 Kenworth tractor-trailer on Coffee County Road 105, approximately 15 miles north of Enterprise.

The driver of the Sonata, 20-year old Jadakis T. McKinney of Enterprise, was fatally injured in the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer was Anthony P. Robinson, 43, of Elba, according to the release. ALEA troopers are currently investigating the crash.