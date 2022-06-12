BPD investigating Galloway Park shooting

Published 8:33 pm Sunday, June 12, 2022

By Huck Treadwell

A Clio man was killed at Galloway Park in Brundidge Sunday afternoon.

Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green said a man was killed at Galloway Park in Brundidge Sunday afternoon.

Green said the BPD received a call around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon and officers responded to Galloway Park. Green said when officers arrived, they found Jaylen Harris, 21, of Clio, dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Green said the investigation is ongoing and the BPD is asking anyone who may have been at the park or in the area at the time of the shooting, or anyone who may have information about the shooting, to come forward with information. Green said the BPD can be contacted at 334-735-3333.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Green said he wished to convey his condolences to the family of the victim. Green said he also wanted to thank the Pike County Sheriff’s office and Troy University Police Department for their assistance. The Pike County Coroner and District Attorney are assisting in the case.

More Z-News - Main story

The Pond: First public opportunity to visit

Kids’ Fishing Day: A Father’s Day Weekend tradition

TB&T supports Tupper’s Summer Reading Program

Cain, Nelson earn TB&T Spring Athletes of the Year

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite Memorial Day activity?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events