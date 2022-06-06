Pike County Farmers Market – Open for business

The Pike County Farmer’s Market is now open on Saturdays and Tuesdays on the green space adjacent to Bicentennial Park in Troy.

The market is open from 5until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 7 until 11 a.m. on Saturdays.

The Pike County Farmers Market has convenient parking and a shaded shopping area.

Robert and Marie Little of Oak Grove Produce are the market managers and they are looking forward to another successful market season through November.

Robert Little said the Pike County Farmers Market will offer a variety of in-season fruits and vegetables throughout the growing season and also baked goods and canned items.

“The Pike County Farmer’s Market is the place for fresh from the farm produce and at good prices,” Little said. It’s also an opportunity to support and encourage local produce farmers.”

The Pike County Farmer’s Market accepts Farmers Market Nutrition Program cards.

Saturday’s farmers market had cucumbers, potatoes and white, purple and yellow onions, lemon pound cakes and a variety of cookies from Lette’s Sweet Treats, peaches off the trees in Chilton County and fresh honey and blueberries from the hinterlands of Pike County.

For more information about the Pike County Farmers Market, contact Robert and Marie Little at 334-4769 or 3709.