Stamp Out Hunger May 14

The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its 30th annual food drive on Saturday, May 14.

Stamp Out Hunger, the country’s largest one-day food drive, provides communities with an easy way to donate food to those in need. The traditional food drive returns this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020 and 2021, it was replaced by the NALC’s donor drive, in which those wishing to help made online donations to local food pantries.

Returning to the traditional drive, residents simply leave their donation of non-perishable food items — canned soup, vegetables, meats, and fish, along with pasta, rice, or cereal — in a sturdy bag next to their mailbox before mail delivery on Saturday, May 14. City and rural letter carriers will collect these items, which then will be distributed to churches, food banks and pantries, and shelters in the community.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.