Ariton eliminates Zion Chapel in Area 4 Tournament

With both schools facing elimination in the Class 2A, Area 4 Softball Tournament on Thursday, the Ariton Lady Purple Cats bested the Zion Chapel Lady Rebels by a score of 11-1.

Ariton earned 16 hits in 33 at bats as a team with shortstop Kaydee Phillips going 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs. Reese Peters went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs, while Hollis Cherry went 2-for-4 and Reagan Tomlin went 2-for-4 with a run.

For Zion Chapel, Emily Rhodes went 3-for-4 at the plate and Kaylee Hodge went 2-for-4 with an RBI. While Zion Chapel managed to earn 11 hits in 28 at bats, the Lady Rebels couldn’t get into scoring position.

In the circle, Riley Bannin pitched three and 2/3 innings for Zion Chapel, striking out five batters, while giving up eight hits and six earned runs. Sydney Boothe pitched two and 1/3 innings and retired a pair of batters along with giving up eight hits and four earned runs.

For Ariton, Sydney Adams pitched all seven innings and retired four batters, while giving up 11 hits and one earned run.

The win for Ariton pushes the Lady Purple Cats into the Area 4 Championship, while Zion Chapel is eliminated from postseason play. Ariton will need to defeat GW Long in back-to-back games in the Area Championship to win the title. Ariton and Long will both advance to the regional round of the Class 2A State Playoffs regardless, however.