Shot On The Spot in Troy Saturday

The “Shot on the Spot: Vaccination Effort” is coming to the Christian Life Center in Troy on Saturday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Demetria Pickett, Pike County area community healthcare worker, said the drive thru Covid-19 vaccination will be available free of charge for children ages, 12 and up (Pfizer) and for ages 18 and up (Moderna).

The Christian Love Center is located at 102 Market Street in Troy, pastors are Dr. Anthony and Lady Belinda Askew.

Pickett said those who sign up prior to Saturday, April 30, will receive a $45 gift card @ Shot on the Spot.

For more information, contact Pickett ad 334-372-8679.