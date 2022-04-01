Empy Bowls supports Salvation Army food pantry

What’s this about an empty bowls lunch? How do you eat from an empty bowl?

That’s a question that is often asked about the Pike County Salvation Army’s annual Empty Bowls Luncheon.

And, that’s a question that is asked millions of times over each night all around the world.

“How do you eat from an empty bowl?”

Donna Kidd, director of the Pike County Salvation Army Service Center in Troy, said most people in the Pike County area are blessed that they don’t have to go to bed on an empty stomach every night.

“But, we do have those right here in Pike County, especially the elderly, who don’t have enough to eat each day and too often have to do without necessities – especially medications and utilities – to put food on the table,” Kidd said. “The money that is raised by the Salvation Army’s Empty Bowls Luncheon on Friday, April 8, will support the Salvation Army’s Food Pantry here in Troy that assists our friends and neighbors in need. The needs have been many during the pandemic.”

The 13th Annual Salvation Army Empty Bowls Luncheon will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the fellowship hall of Bush Baptist Church on George Wallace Drive in Troy.

There won’t be a better ticket in town on April 8 than the one at Empty Bowls.

“Tickets are $20 and include dine-in or carry-out options,” Kidd said. “We have more than 20 soups, chilies and stews on the line and nine desserts. We’ll also have breads and beverages. And with each ticket, there is the opportunity to select an empty bowl handmade by local professional, amateur and student clay artists.”

Kidd said there will also be bid opportunities on a large selection of bowls donated by noted local potters and a variety of items including a Troy University football signed by Coach John Sumrall and other “hot bid” items.

Donna McLaney, Salvation Army assistant director, said the Empty Bowls Luncheon will be the place to be on April 8.

“Empty Bowls is a wonderful time of fun, fellowship, of great entertainment by local musician and vocalist Ed Whatley,” she said. “Where else can you go to be with friends and be well entertained and more than well-fed and go home “empty” handed? We invite everyone to join us for the 13th Annual Empty Bowls Luncheon from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, April 8. You will be blessed by being there and, certainly, a blessing to others.”