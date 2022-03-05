Zion Chapel High School names Cody Keene new football coach

At a recent Coffee County Schools Board of Education meeting, the school system announced that it has hired longtime football coach Cody Keene to lead the Zion Chapel High School football program.

Keene will replace former coach Randy Bryant, who resigned in February, after three seasons as the quarterbacks coach at Russell County High School.

Keene – an Arcadia, Fla. native – earned a degree at Alabama State University and first became a head coach at Ashford High School in 1986. Keene remained with Ashford through the 1993 season and guided them to a 52-34 record with three region championships before moving on to coach Demopolis from 1994 until 1998. His Demopolis teams went 38-16 with three region championships, as well. The 1996 Demopolis team made it to the Class 5A Semifinals.

Keene coached Muscle Schoals to a 17-15 record with two playoff appearances from 1991 until 2001 before moving to Oglethorpe High School in Georgia from 2002 until 2003.

In 2004, Keene coached Northview High School in Pensacola, Fla. leading the school to three straight playoff appearances and two district championships. In 2009, Keene returned to Alabama to coach Hooper Academy for three seasons. After his stint at Hooper, Keene has spent time as an assistant coach at Zion Chapel previously and has been both an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks at Russell County along with being the athletic director for the past two years.

Keene’s overall coaching record is 144-130 and his Alabama coaching record is 117-87 with six region championships and a 3-14 playoff record.