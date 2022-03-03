World Series Trophy coming to Trojan Arena

Published 2:28 pm Thursday, March 3, 2022

By Staff Reports

The World Series Trophy will come to Trojan Arena later this month. (Submitted photo)

The Atlanta Braves organization will be bringing their World Series Championship Trophy to Trojan Arena on the campus of Troy University on March 30.

The Braves organization are traveling around the Southeast giving Braves fans a chance to see the trophy and take pictures with it. There will also be other entertainment during each tour stop. The Trophy Tour is making a umber of stops in Alabama, which includes Tuskegee, Auburn, Troy, Albertville, Tuscaloosa and Birmingham. In total, the tour is making 151 stops to commemorate 151 years of Braves baseball.

The World Series trophy will make its stop at Trojan Arena on March 30 from 4 until 7 p.m. Visit braves.com/trophytour for more tour details.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Sports

Power hitting lifts Lady Trojans past Eufaula

Lady Patriots defeat Wiregrass Kings

Trojans clash with Tide in T-Town

Lady Trojans fall to Guntersville in Final Four

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you wear a mask when you are out in public or around people not in your household?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events