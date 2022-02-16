BPD determines shooting death accidental

A Brundidge Police Department death investigation has determined a juvenile’s death was the result of an accidental discharge.

Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green said the BPD responded to call of a gunshot victim in the 800 block of Galloway Road Sunday morning between 2 and 2:30 a.m. Green said when officers arrived, the victim was located and airlifted to Southeast Medical Center in Dothan where he died.

“We’ve determined there were four juveniles playing with a handgun and it went off,” Green said. “One of the juveniles was struck by the bullet and died at the hospital in Dothan.”

Green said the results of the BPD’s investigation had been turned over to the Pike County District Attorney’s Office and the Pike County Coroner’s Office. Green said the DA would review the case and make the determination as to whether any criminal charges will be filed.