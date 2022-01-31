Green sworn in as BPD chief

Sam Green was sworn in as the new chief of the Brundidge Police Department on Friday.

The City of Brundidge held a special swearing in ceremony and reception at Brundidge Station. The room was packed with friends, family, government officials and representatives from various area law enforcement agencies.

“I want to thank everybody that came,” Green said after being sworn in. “It’s a blessing to stand here today … I also want to thank the officers at the BPD. Sometimes they don’t get enough credit for what they do.”

Green’s career in law enforcement has spanned more than 24 years. Green graduated from Goshen High School and then received a degree in computer and information science from J.P. Tech and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Troy State University. Green said he is currently pursuing a master’s degree in homeland security from Auburn University at Montgomery and has a few classes left before graduation.

His first job in law enforcement was with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy sheriff. He then served as a parole officer for the state before becoming an officer with the Montgomery Police Department.

Green said about four years ago, he returned to Pike County as an officer in the Brundidge Police Department. Green said he worked his way up through the ranks and was promoted to sergeant, lieutenant and investigator in the department before being formally appointed as chief last week.

